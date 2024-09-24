Sci-Tech

CrowdStrike to apologise over global IT outage before US Congress

Global IT outage in July 2024 halted flights and delayed medical treatments

  September 24, 2024
Global IT outage in July 2024 halted flights and delayed medical treatments
Global IT outage in July 2024 halted flights and delayed medical treatments

The cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which was behind the massive global outage in July 2024, will face the US Congress question on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

According to Reuters, the senior executive of the firm will apologise for the outage caused by the faulty software update before the US House of Representatives.

The senior vice president for counter adversary operations at CrowdStrike, Adam Meyers, will provide details of the causes behind the disruption to the House Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection subcommittee.

Moreover, Meyers' testimony says, “We are deeply sorry this happened and are determined to prevent it from happening again. We have undertaken a full review of our systems and begun implementing plans to bolster our content update procedures so that we emerge from this experience as a stronger company."

He explained that on July 29, the company released a new security update to the sensors running on Microsoft Windows as a protection against the threat, but the “configurations were not understood by the Falcon sensor’s rules engine, leading affected sensors to malfunction until the problematic configurations were replaced."

The faulty software update by the US-based cybersecurity firm spread widespread chaos and caused global IT outrage, disrupted flights, medical treatment, and banking operations, and brought businesses to a standstill.

The outage affected around 8.5 million computers using Microsoft software.

