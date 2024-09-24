BLACKPINK is breaking up? Agency announces huge update

BLACKPINK’s girls took an enormous step backward from the group to focus on their solo careers in the past one year.
Between launching independent agencies and releasing separate singles, the gang of four built busy schedules that looked very different from each other’s.
With Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa carving their own unique identities in the world of K-Pop, fans have been worrying if they’re going to disband BLACKPINK altogether.
In between expectations and concerns, the South Korean group’s management company called YG Entertainment has announced a big update.
Relieving admirers one and for all, it said that Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are officially reuniting as a team!
Not only will these K-Pop queens be delivering new music pieces together, they will be going on another world tour.
But lovers of these four charismatic singers will however have to wait around as it will only pull back next year.
YG Entertainment stated, “BLACKPINK plans to meet fans with a full group comeback and world tour in 2025.”
The update has come shortly after news about the girl group’s megahit track, How You Like That, crossed 1.7 billion views on the popular streaming site YouTube.
Shining through as a humongous achievement, it has made BLACKPINK that one and only K-Pop group that has reached this incredibly feat.