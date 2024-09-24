TikTok takes SHOCKING action against Russian state media ahead of US election

TikTok is taking bold step against the Russian state media before the 2024 US election!
In a shocking turn of events, the small video sharing company has removed the accounts linked to state media of Russia for its involvement in “covert influence operations” just before the US presidential elections.
On Monday, September 23, the company noted that it has removed the accounts associated with TV-Novosti, Russian state media RT’s parent company, and Rossiya Segodnya, the organization behind Kremin news agencies RIA Novosti and Sputnik.
Citing violations of multiple community guidelines, especially the ban on deceptive behavior, TikTok declared these operations as “coordinated and inauthentic behavior.”
This comes a week after Meta platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, recently put a global ban on RT and other state media networks of Russia.
TikTok’s spokesperson also revealed that these accounts have already been restricted in the UK and European Union.
Responding to the announcement, the Rossiya Segondnya press service stated, “There are many people from different countries who value an alternative point of view on events happening in the world. And we’ll find ways to put it out there.”
Meanwhile, for the unserved, the social media company itself is facing a potential ban in the US due to data security concerns.