Sci-Tech

NASA stunned by mysterious ‘zebra rock’ on Mars: Details inside

Mars Perseverance Rover spotted black-and-white striped rock on the red planet

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Mars Perseverance Rover spotted black-and-white striped rock on the red planet
Mars Perseverance Rover spotted black-and-white striped rock on the red planet

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Mars Perseverance Rover has discovered a mysterious “zebra rock” on Mars.

According to Live Science, NASA believes that the black and white striped rock on the red planet could lead to exciting discoveries.

The space agency said that the rover was driving across the “unremarkable pebbly terrain” of the planet when the researchers found a rock with “hints of unusual texture.”

The rover took a picture of the rock, which is now dubbed “Freya Castle,” and sent it back to Earth.

NASA representatives wrote in the statement, “Since Freya Castle is a loose stone that is clearly different from the underlying bedrock, it has likely arrived here from someplace else... Our knowledge of its chemical composition is limited, but early interpretations are that igneous and/or metamorphic processes could have created its stripes.”

As per the space agency, the Freya Castle is eight inches (20 centimetres) across with a unique texture possibly formed by igneous or metamorphic processes.

One of the possibilities is that the rock rolled down farther up the canyon. NASA representatives said, “This possibility has us excited. We hope that as we continue to drive uphill, Perseverance will encounter an outcrop of this new rock type so that more detailed measurements can be acquired."

Scientists are hopeful that this new discovery of zebra rock will be one of the remarkable discoveries of the rover's fifth mission. 

Lebanon calls on US to mediate ceasefire amid rising Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Lebanon calls on US to mediate ceasefire amid rising Israel-Hezbollah tensions
Britney Spears sets new plans to heal relationship with kids amid child support dispute

Britney Spears sets new plans to heal relationship with kids amid child support dispute
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegation amid in jail for sexual assault charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegation amid in jail for sexual assault charges
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert

Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert

Sci-Tech News

Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
TikTok takes SHOCKING action against Russian state media ahead of US election
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
CrowdStrike to apologise over global IT outage before US Congress
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
Meta to unveil AI Chatbots featuring voices of Judi Dench and John Cena
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
Jony Ive partners up with with OpenAI's Sam Altman for new project
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
Russian AI content strategy to influence US election, warns intelligence officials
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
WhatsApp to roll out new feature for managing home screen badge count
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
Apple to launch smarter Siri with enhanced AI features next year
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
Qualcomm approaches Intel for potential takeover: Deets Inside
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
NASA's Europa Clipper mission to launch in October to explore Jupiter's icy moon
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
Microsoft unveils grand plans for Xbox and Halo's 25th anniversary celebration
Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert
Two cosmonauts shatter historic record on International Space Station