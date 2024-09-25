Entertainment

Britney Spears sets new plans to heal relationship with kids amid child support dispute

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share two children, sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Britney Spears is determined to rebuild her bond with her children, hoping to win back their affection by showering them with gifts and affection.

According to the sources, when the Toxic crooner's youngest son, Jayden, 18, graduates from high school in Hawaii in November, he, along with his older brother, Sean, 19, and father, Kevin Federline, will no longer be paid child support by the pop star.

However, an insider-only revealed to Life & Style The 42-year-old will keep doling out cash to the lads, who have abandoned their unstable mother in recent times.

“Britney’s on this crusade to spoil them,” the source continued.

The source added, “All the money she used to give to Kevin for child support is now going to go to buying gifts for the boys — she’s clearly hoping she can win back their love.”

Notably, in 2023, the boys, along with Kevin and his spouse Victoria Prince and their two children, relocated to Hawaii.

Jayden had previously said that his mom's unpredictable behaviour, which included often uploading nearly nude Instagram photos, was the reason for the tension in their relationship, adding, "When she gets better, I want to see her again."

The insider added, “Britney hopes they’ll give her a lot more time and gratitude.”

To note, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share two children, sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18.

