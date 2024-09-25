Sports

Roger Federer warns Carlos Alcaraz to choose court appearances wisely

Swiss tennis legend urges Alcaraz to be “careful” if he wants to maximise his career

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Swiss tennis legend urges Alcaraz to be “careful” if he wants to maximise his career
Swiss tennis legend urges Alcaraz to be “careful” if he wants to maximise his career

20 Grand Slam title winner Roger Federer warned Carlos Alcaraz to be very “careful” while choosing his court appearances if he wants to play tennis for a longer period.

According to Nine Sports, a Swiss tennis legend who watched the 21-year-old play live for the first time at Laver Cup 2024 when he helped Team Europe win the title after beating Taylor Fritz shared a wise piece of advice for Alcaraz.

Federer told Stan Sport, “His (Alcaraz) intensity, the power in his shots already, his physical capabilities that he has. Obviously, he's got to be careful, you know, (that) he doesn't run basically for every ball because it's not necessary.”

“But he'll learn that with age and with time. But also very strong (mentally) when it matters the most,” he continued.

Federer is also one of the admirers of the Spanish tennis player who won four Grand Slam titles, the 2022 US Open, 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon, and the 2024 French Open at a very young age.

Moreover, Federer also praised the 21-year-old’s display of “incredible movement and power” against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final, saying, “Fifth set, this is stuff that we know that Novak thrives… And for Carlos to come through that, I mean, for me, that's when he showed like, 'OK, he's the guy, and he's going to be around for a very long time.”

Alcaraz is now eyeing winning the only remaining Grand Slam title, the Australia Open, to break Federer's record and become the youngest player to win all four Grand Slam titles.

Travis Kelce lands in hot water because of ladylove Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce lands in hot water because of ladylove Taylor Swift
China publicly tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile first time in four decades

China publicly tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile first time in four decades
Royal Family’s recent snub leaves Meghan Markle ‘upset’ and ‘fuming’

Royal Family’s recent snub leaves Meghan Markle ‘upset’ and ‘fuming’
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims

Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims

Sports News

Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Jannik Sinner criticises Carlos Alcaraz over scheduling complaints
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Daniel Ricciardo’s HUGE mistakes in F1 that ended his career
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Emmanuel Petit calls Cristiano Ronaldo the ‘greatest role model’ in football history
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistani captain Fatima Sana vows to defeat India
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Alcaraz breaks silence on Federer comparisons after winning Laver Cup
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Ravichandran Ashwin makes history in India's big win over Bangladesh
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez 'embraces' his new journey at Al-Nassr
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Max Verstappen's one-word response on FIA swearing penalty: 'ridiculous'
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Kyle Larson takes victory, two former NASCAR champions exist playoffs
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup