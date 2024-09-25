Roger Federer warns Carlos Alcaraz to choose court appearances wisely

20 Grand Slam title winner Roger Federer warned Carlos Alcaraz to be very “careful” while choosing his court appearances if he wants to play tennis for a longer period.
According to Nine Sports, a Swiss tennis legend who watched the 21-year-old play live for the first time at Laver Cup 2024 when he helped Team Europe win the title after beating Taylor Fritz shared a wise piece of advice for Alcaraz.
Federer told Stan Sport, “His (Alcaraz) intensity, the power in his shots already, his physical capabilities that he has. Obviously, he's got to be careful, you know, (that) he doesn't run basically for every ball because it's not necessary.”
“But he'll learn that with age and with time. But also very strong (mentally) when it matters the most,” he continued.
Federer is also one of the admirers of the Spanish tennis player who won four Grand Slam titles, the 2022 US Open, 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon, and the 2024 French Open at a very young age.
Moreover, Federer also praised the 21-year-old’s display of “incredible movement and power” against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final, saying, “Fifth set, this is stuff that we know that Novak thrives… And for Carlos to come through that, I mean, for me, that's when he showed like, 'OK, he's the guy, and he's going to be around for a very long time.”
Alcaraz is now eyeing winning the only remaining Grand Slam title, the Australia Open, to break Federer's record and become the youngest player to win all four Grand Slam titles.