Microsoft's big investment plans for AI REVEALED

The company’s Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced investment plan at an event in Mexico City

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Microsoft, the software giant has revealed its big investment plan of $1.3 billion over the next three years in forming infrastructure in Mexico for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

On Tuesday, the company’s Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced at an event in Mexico City, "We're doubling down on bringing more capacity to Mexico.”

As per the statement, the major investment plan is related to the improvement in the connection and raising the support of AI technology in small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs),

The statement suggested that the new plan is targeted to cross 5 million Mexicans and 30,000 SMBs in three years

Before this initiative, the MeMexican businesses such as breadmaker Bimbo and cement producer Cemex already taking aid from Microsoft's AI tools.

Microsoft said in its statement that it is collaborating with communications company Viasat also to get the internet to more than 150,000 Mexicans previously without cellular connectivity by the end of 2025.

"This is great news for our country," incoming Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a post on X after meeting with Nadella, adding that the planned investment will help Mexico quickly boost its AI capabilities.

Sci-Tech News

TikTok takes SHOCKING action against Russian state media ahead of US election
NASA stunned by mysterious ‘zebra rock’ on Mars: Details inside
CrowdStrike to apologise over global IT outage before US Congress
Meta to unveil AI Chatbots featuring voices of Judi Dench and John Cena
Jony Ive partners up with with OpenAI's Sam Altman for new project
Russian AI content strategy to influence US election, warns intelligence officials
WhatsApp to roll out new feature for managing home screen badge count
Apple to launch smarter Siri with enhanced AI features next year
AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model
Qualcomm approaches Intel for potential takeover: Deets Inside
NASA's Europa Clipper mission to launch in October to explore Jupiter's icy moon
Microsoft unveils grand plans for Xbox and Halo's 25th anniversary celebration