Microsoft's big investment plans for AI REVEALED

Microsoft, the software giant has revealed its big investment plan of $1.3 billion over the next three years in forming infrastructure in Mexico for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
On Tuesday, the company’s Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced at an event in Mexico City, "We're doubling down on bringing more capacity to Mexico.”
As per the statement, the major investment plan is related to the improvement in the connection and raising the support of AI technology in small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs),
The statement suggested that the new plan is targeted to cross 5 million Mexicans and 30,000 SMBs in three years
Before this initiative, the MeMexican businesses such as breadmaker Bimbo and cement producer Cemex already taking aid from Microsoft's AI tools.
Microsoft said in its statement that it is collaborating with communications company Viasat also to get the internet to more than 150,000 Mexicans previously without cellular connectivity by the end of 2025.
"This is great news for our country," incoming Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a post on X after meeting with Nadella, adding that the planned investment will help Mexico quickly boost its AI capabilities.