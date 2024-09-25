'CTRL' trailer: Ananya Panday's cyber-thriller promises intriguing storyline

Trending

  September 25, 2024
The trailer of the upcoming Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller, CTRL starring Ananya Panday in the lead role, has now been released.

Ananya, who has been basking in the praise for her comedy-drama series Call Me Bae, is now looking forward to the release of her movie CTRL.

On Wednesday, the makers of the thriller dropped the 2-minute 3-second YouTube, which opened up with the Liger star’s character Nella creating an account on an app called ctrl.


The trailer offered a glimpse into the intriguing plot where the actress was seen giving away all her happiness and the control of her life to a digital identity.

Also, the trailer also offers a peek into diva’s prospering relationship with Vihaan Samat’s Joe.

Famous YouTubers Rohan Joshi and Tanmy Bhat also have a cameo appearance in the film.

Fans lauded the intriguing trailer of CTRL in the comments section of Ananya’s post.

One person penned, “Eagerly waiting to watch it… Very fresh and full of surprises this film is.”

Another wrote, “Vikramaditya Motwane never fails to amaze us.”

CTRL is all set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024 

Sarah Khan gives a look into 'amazing' meet and greet with fans
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha grabs eyeballs with her antics at Mumbai airport
Parineeti Chopra shares heartfelt post for Raghav Chadha on first wedding anniversary
Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Aashiqui 2' reunion sparks internet frenzy
Atif Aslam rubs shoulders with Ed Sheeran at Diljit Dosanjh concert
Alia Bhatt compares 'Jigra' co-star Vedang Raina to Ranveer Singh
Hania Amir offers peek into choreography sessions ahead of award night
Sonam Kapoor stuns in black at Paris Fashion Week, husband Anand Ahuja reacts
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar enjoys breakfast at classy restaurant
Iqra Aziz pens heartwarming birthday wish for elder sister: 'You deserve it all'
Aamir Khan 'over the moon' as 'Laapataa Ladies' makes it to Oscars
Paris Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne