'CTRL' trailer: Ananya Panday's cyber-thriller promises intriguing storyline

The trailer of the upcoming Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller, CTRL starring Ananya Panday in the lead role, has now been released.
Ananya, who has been basking in the praise for her comedy-drama series Call Me Bae, is now looking forward to the release of her movie CTRL.
On Wednesday, the makers of the thriller dropped the 2-minute 3-second YouTube, which opened up with the Liger star’s character Nella creating an account on an app called ctrl.
The trailer offered a glimpse into the intriguing plot where the actress was seen giving away all her happiness and the control of her life to a digital identity.
Also, the trailer also offers a peek into diva’s prospering relationship with Vihaan Samat’s Joe.
Famous YouTubers Rohan Joshi and Tanmy Bhat also have a cameo appearance in the film.
Fans lauded the intriguing trailer of CTRL in the comments section of Ananya’s post.
One person penned, “Eagerly waiting to watch it… Very fresh and full of surprises this film is.”
Another wrote, “Vikramaditya Motwane never fails to amaze us.”
CTRL is all set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024