Sarah Khan gives a look into 'amazing' meet and greet with fans

Sarah Khan has expressed delight over meeting all her die-hard fans at a meet and greet event in London, UK.
Turning to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Laapata actress shared a clip featuring memorable moments from the fan meet and greet.
Alongside the footage, the Sabaat actress penned a note thanking all those who came to meet her, “Fabulous events in London raising money for Palestine."
She added, "It was amazing to meet everyone that came for meet and greet & thank you for all the fund raising at the last two events. Together we can make a difference. See you all again soon.”
Sarah looked drop dead gorgeous during the first day of the event as she turned heads in a brown velvet sari paired with a shawl that represented the colours of the Palestinian flag.
She shared the stage with the other A-list celebrities of the industry like Ayeza Khan and Kubra Khan
The video then transformed to the next day which saw the mom-of-one stealing the spotlight with her charm.
On the personal front, Sarah Khan married singer Falak Shabir in July 2020, shortly after which she gave birth to a daughter named Alyana Falak.