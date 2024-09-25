Trending

Sarah Khan gives a look into 'amazing' meet and greet with fans

Sarah Khan touched down in London for a fan meet and greet alongside Ayeza Khan and Kubra Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Sarah Khan touched down in London for a fan meet and greet alongside Ayeza Khan and Kubra Khan
Sarah Khan touched down in London for a fan meet and greet alongside Ayeza Khan and Kubra Khan 

Sarah Khan has expressed delight over meeting all her die-hard fans at a meet and greet event in London, UK.

Turning to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Laapata actress shared a clip featuring memorable moments from the fan meet and greet. 

Alongside the footage, the Sabaat actress penned a note thanking all those who came to meet her, “Fabulous events in London raising money for Palestine."

She added, "It was amazing to meet everyone that came for meet and greet & thank you for all the fund raising at the last two events. Together we can make a difference. See you all again soon.”


Sarah looked drop dead gorgeous during the first day of the event as she turned heads in a brown velvet sari paired with a shawl that represented the colours of the Palestinian flag.

She shared the stage with the other A-list celebrities of the industry like Ayeza Khan and Kubra Khan 

The video then transformed to the next day which saw the mom-of-one stealing the spotlight with her charm. 

On the personal front, Sarah Khan married singer Falak Shabir in July 2020, shortly after which she gave birth to a daughter named Alyana Falak.

Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week

Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week
Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest

Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest
Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets

Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets

Trending News

Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha grabs eyeballs with her antics at Mumbai airport
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
'CTRL' trailer: Ananya Panday's cyber-thriller promises intriguing storyline
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Parineeti Chopra shares heartfelt post for Raghav Chadha on first wedding anniversary
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Aashiqui 2' reunion sparks internet frenzy
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Atif Aslam rubs shoulders with Ed Sheeran at Diljit Dosanjh concert
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Alia Bhatt compares 'Jigra' co-star Vedang Raina to Ranveer Singh
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Hania Amir offers peek into choreography sessions ahead of award night
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Sonam Kapoor stuns in black at Paris Fashion Week, husband Anand Ahuja reacts
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar enjoys breakfast at classy restaurant
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Iqra Aziz pens heartwarming birthday wish for elder sister: 'You deserve it all'
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Aamir Khan 'over the moon' as 'Laapataa Ladies' makes it to Oscars
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Paris Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne