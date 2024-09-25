Trump breaks silence over alleged Iran assassination plot

Former US President Donald Trump opened up about the alleged assassination threat from Iran.
According to TRT World, Trump’s campaign team said that US intelligence has alerted the Republican candidate for the presidency about the “real and specific” threats from Iran “to assassinate him in an effort to destabilise and sow chaos in the United States."
The former president reacted to the assassination threats from Iran and claimed that his life has “big threats.’
Trump on Wednesday, September 24, wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire US Military is watching and waiting. Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire US Military is watching and waiting.”
Following the two assassination attempts, the US Secret Service increased the security of the Republican nominee, about which Trump said that he is surrounded by “more men, guns, and weapons” than ever.
78-year-old earlier urged, “If they do 'assassinate President Trump,' which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran and wipes it off the face of the earth. If that does not happen, American leaders will be considered 'gutless' cowards!"
Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung after the assassination threat assured that law enforcement officials across all agencies are working for the protection of the former president and interference-free elections.