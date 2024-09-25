World

Trump breaks silence over alleged Iran assassination plot

US intelligence warned the former president of assassination threats from Iran

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
US intelligence warned the former president of assassination threats from Iran
US intelligence warned the former president of assassination threats from Iran

Former US President Donald Trump opened up about the alleged assassination threat from Iran.

According to TRT World, Trump’s campaign team said that US intelligence has alerted the Republican candidate for the presidency about the “real and specific” threats from Iran “to assassinate him in an effort to destabilise and sow chaos in the United States."

The former president reacted to the assassination threats from Iran and claimed that his life has “big threats.’

Trump on Wednesday, September 24, wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire US Military is watching and waiting. Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire US Military is watching and waiting.”

Following the two assassination attempts, the US Secret Service increased the security of the Republican nominee, about which Trump said that he is surrounded by “more men, guns, and weapons” than ever.

78-year-old earlier urged, “If they do 'assassinate President Trump,' which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran and wipes it off the face of the earth. If that does not happen, American leaders will be considered 'gutless' cowards!"

Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung after the assassination threat assured that law enforcement officials across all agencies are working for the protection of the former president and interference-free elections.

Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin

Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin
Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane

Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane
Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits

Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

World News

King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Can Israel survive simultaneous wars with Hezbollah and Hamas?
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
China publicly tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile first time in four decades
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Donald Trump receives assassination threats from Iran?
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Lebanon calls on US to mediate ceasefire as tension rises between Israel-Hezbollah
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Joe Biden's United Nations General Assembly address: Key highlights
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Sir Keir Starmer calls for return of Gaza ‘sausages' instead of hostages: Watch
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Who is Harini Amarasuriya? First female Prime Minister of Sri Lanka since 2000
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Biden addresses UN General Assembly for last time as president
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Sri Lankan President acts boldly against being ‘sandwiched’ between India-China
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
President Tayyip Erdogan presses U.S. to end sanctions stalling defense purchases
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake makes major claims
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicts end of Ukraine-Russia war by 2025