OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes shocking predictions about AI's future

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicted the future of AI in essay, titled 'The Intelligence Age,' on his website

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has made shocking predictions about the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

"It is possible that we will have superintelligence in a few thousand days (!),” he claimed in 1,100-word essay, titled The Intelligence Age, on his website.

The CEO continued, “it may take longer, but I'm confident we'll get there. With these new abilities, we can have shared prosperity to a degree that seems unimaginable today.”

"In the future, everyone's lives can be better than anyone's life is now. Prosperity alone doesn't necessarily make people happy -- there are plenty of miserable rich people -- but it would meaningfully improve the lives of people around the world,” Altman added.

The tech icon has been using the term "superintelligence" in his interviews including the Financial Times, which published a year ago.

Altman frequently uses this term interchangeably with artificial general intelligence (AGI), where machines have the capacity to reason, learn, and apply knowledge as effectively as humans.

Sam Altman's shocking claims about the future of artificial intelligence comes after several recent high-profile critiques of AI have published.

