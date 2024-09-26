Trending

Maya Ali enjoys Safari adventure ahead of upcoming drama 'Sun Mere Dil'

Maya Ali is vacationing in UK before the release of her and Wahaj Ali's new drama 'Sun Mere Dil'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024


Maya Ali is making the most of her vacations in the UK as she enjoyed thrilling experience with wild animals.

The Mann Mayal actress delighted her fans by offering a look into her exotic UK getaway, especially with the glimpses of her time at a safari land.

Maya turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a carousel of photos and videos from her new adventure.

The series starts with Maya striking a diva pose in an attempt to flaunt her best friend’s tote bag.

She wore a khaki jacket over plain black t-shirt, which she paired with a blue ripped denim.

In one of the photos, Maya posed with a plate of food with goofy expressions on her face.

Next in the series, were photos and videos of some wild animals like lions, Zebra, elands and black bear.

The carousel also featured some adorable photos of the Diyar-e-Dil actress at scenic locations of UK.

Maya Ali enjoys Safari adventure ahead of upcoming drama Sun Mere Dil

Maya captioned her post, “I feel good!! Ps: showing off my best friend’s bag in the first 2 pictures.”

Maya Ali’s post garnered thousands of hearts and hundreds of comments from her ardent fans across the globe.

On the professional front, Maya is set to spell the magic of her chemistry with Wahaj Ali in upcoming drama Sun Mere Dil.

Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket

Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket
Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return

Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch

Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch

Trending News

Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s shocking actions leave Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘tears’
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Khushhal Khan, Ramsha Khan's chemistry in 'DuniyaPur' wows fans
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Alia Bhatt safeguards Vedang Raina in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ trailer
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Yumna Zaidi takes her charm to streets of London
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Sarah Khan gives a look into 'amazing' meet and greet with fans
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha grabs eyeballs with her antics at Mumbai airport
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
'CTRL' trailer: Ananya Panday's cyber-thriller promises intriguing storyline
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Parineeti Chopra shares heartfelt post for Raghav Chadha on first wedding anniversary
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Aashiqui 2' reunion sparks internet frenzy
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Atif Aslam rubs shoulders with Ed Sheeran at Diljit Dosanjh concert
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Alia Bhatt compares 'Jigra' co-star Vedang Raina to Ranveer Singh
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Hania Amir offers peek into choreography sessions ahead of award night