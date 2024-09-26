Maya Ali enjoys Safari adventure ahead of upcoming drama 'Sun Mere Dil'

Maya Ali is making the most of her vacations in the UK as she enjoyed thrilling experience with wild animals.
The Mann Mayal actress delighted her fans by offering a look into her exotic UK getaway, especially with the glimpses of her time at a safari land.
Maya turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a carousel of photos and videos from her new adventure.
The series starts with Maya striking a diva pose in an attempt to flaunt her best friend’s tote bag.
She wore a khaki jacket over plain black t-shirt, which she paired with a blue ripped denim.
In one of the photos, Maya posed with a plate of food with goofy expressions on her face.
Next in the series, were photos and videos of some wild animals like lions, Zebra, elands and black bear.
The carousel also featured some adorable photos of the Diyar-e-Dil actress at scenic locations of UK.
Maya captioned her post, “I feel good!! Ps: showing off my best friend’s bag in the first 2 pictures.”
Maya Ali’s post garnered thousands of hearts and hundreds of comments from her ardent fans across the globe.
On the professional front, Maya is set to spell the magic of her chemistry with Wahaj Ali in upcoming drama Sun Mere Dil.