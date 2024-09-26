Sci-Tech

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils 'time machine' AR glasses: Orion

Zuckerberg presented new augmented reality glasses Orion at the Meta annual conference

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024


Mark Zuckerberg has revealed Meta’s first working prototype of augmented reality (AR) glasses, Orion.

According to Reuters, the Facebook owner presented the Orion at the annual conference of the company on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, in California.

Zuckerberg, after dramatically pulling out his AR glasses from the metal case said, “This is the physical world with holograms overlaid on it. For now, I think the right way to look at Orion is as a time machine. These glasses exist; they are awesome, and they are a glimpse of a future that I think is going to be pretty exciting."

He explained that these glasses are made up of magnesium alloy and powered by custom silicon designed by Meta. Users can interact with new AR glasses with voice, hand-tracking, and wrist-based neural interfaces.

The 40-years-old also revealed that Meta has been working on these AR glasses since last decade. 

As per Meta the glasses will allow users to interact with the digital world and experience immersive 2D and 3D visuals by using the physical world as canvas.

Zuck asserted that the company is working to make the glasses “smaller, sleeker, and more low-cost” before launching them for consumers, as the current production cost of the glasses is estimated at $10,000 per unit.

Sci-Tech News

OpenAI makes major shift its non-profit model with bold move
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes shocking predictions about AI's future
Earth's new 'mini moon' to enter orbit THIS week
Microsoft's big investment plans for AI REVEALED
TikTok takes SHOCKING action against Russian state media ahead of US election
NASA stunned by mysterious ‘zebra rock’ on Mars: Details inside
CrowdStrike to apologise over global IT outage before US Congress
Meta to unveil AI Chatbots featuring voices of Judi Dench and John Cena
Jony Ive partners up with with OpenAI's Sam Altman for new project
Russian AI content strategy to influence US election, warns intelligence officials
WhatsApp to roll out new feature for managing home screen badge count
Apple to launch smarter Siri with enhanced AI features next year