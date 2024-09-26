Royal

Kate Middleton ‘accused’ Prince William of ‘humiliating’ her for other girls

Prince William treated Kate Middleton ‘like a doormat’ while hanging out at nightclubs

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024


Kate Middleton reportedly told her friends about feeling “humiliated” as she complained that Prince William was “treating her like a doormat” while spending time with other girls at nightclubs.

According to Mirror, this happened when the couple took a break from their relationship back in 2007, leaving the Princess of Wales “desperately upset.”

During those days, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl for Mail on Sunday claimed that Prince William chose to part ways because he felt that the “fun had disappeared” from their romance.

Following their split, the Prince of Wales reportedly hung out with different girls across London nightclubs, leaving Kate Middleton “humiliated.”

One friend said at the time, “Kate Middleton told Prince William that he was making her look bad. She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend.”

“For a while, she found it humorous and even flattering. But after his recent behavior, she gave him an ultimatum and told him that he was cheapening her image as well as his own,” the contact added.

Going on, the same individual claimed that this was the very first time that the Princess of Wales spoke to her future husband in this manner; otherwise, she had always “let it go.”

“She told him she wasn’t prepared to be treated like a doormat and that his carefree behavior was affecting her image. In the past, she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her,” the friend disclosed.

Seemingly, Prince William soon realized his love for Kate Middleton, and they eventually got back together.

Royal News

Crown Prince Haakon’s residence burgled as stepson throws ‘wild party’
Kate Middleton after chemotherapy: Key family member shares delightful update
Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return
Meghan Markle’s ‘psycho moments' exposed in new claims by former staff
Prince Harry gives emotional speech on ‘mental fitness’ at UN General Assembly
Duchess of Edinburgh makes heart touching move at her recent royal engagement
Princess Beatrice collides with Prince Harry during Climate Week
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate 10 years with Elephant Family
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Queen Camilla's son reveals ‘great’ news about King Charles’s health
Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week
Princess Anne skips meeting King Charles in Scotland