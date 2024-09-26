Jenna Ortega channels Wednesday Addams in epic staring contest with fans

Jenna Ortega takes staring contest with fans to the next level with her famous Wednesday stare that has captivated audiences worldwide.
On Thursday, Netflix dopped a hilarious video on their Instagram account, featuring Wednesday costars Emma Myers and Ortega.
The lighthearted video kicked off with Myers as Enid Sinclair asking viewers , “ Hey, can you guys watch my bestie? she then sets the camera to show Ortega’s Wednesday Addams, and leaves.
Ortega kept starring the camera without blinking her piercing gaze, gave fans chills in their spine.
However, after some times, Myers cames back, picked up the camera and concluded the video, saying, “Thanks.”
“First to blink is a rotten corpse,” they captioned the video.
The clip instantly sparked excitement among fans as they rushed to the comment section to gush over Wednesday's dark charm.
One fan wrote, “I’m not watching her. She’s watching me.”
While another joked, “momma a girl staring at me.”
“She stared into my soul,” the third quipped.
The fourth claimed, “I never felt so violated by a stare.”
“Why she looking at me like i did something wrong,” the fifth chimed.
The official release date of Wednesday season 2 has yet to be revealed.