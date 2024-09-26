Entertainment

Jenna Ortega channels Wednesday Addams in epic staring contest with fans

The official release date of Wednesday season 2 has yet to be revealed

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024


Jenna Ortega takes staring contest with fans to the next level with her famous Wednesday stare that has captivated audiences worldwide.

On Thursday, Netflix dopped a hilarious video on their Instagram account, featuring Wednesday costars Emma Myers and Ortega.

The lighthearted video kicked off with Myers as Enid Sinclair asking viewers , “ Hey, can you guys watch my bestie? she then sets the camera to show Ortega’s Wednesday Addams, and leaves.

Ortega kept starring the camera without blinking her piercing gaze, gave fans chills in their spine.

However, after some times, Myers cames back, picked up the camera and concluded the video, saying, “Thanks.”

“First to blink is a rotten corpse,” they captioned the video.

The clip instantly sparked excitement among fans as they rushed to the comment section to gush over Wednesday's dark charm.

One fan wrote, “I’m not watching her. She’s watching me.”

While another joked, “momma a girl staring at me.”

“She stared into my soul,” the third quipped.

The fourth claimed, “I never felt so violated by a stare.”

“Why she looking at me like i did something wrong,” the fifth chimed.

The official release date of Wednesday season 2 has yet to be revealed.

Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’

Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’
Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?

Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?
Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery

Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

Entertainment News

Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Pedro Pascal returns as Joel in emotional 'The Last of Us' season 2 trailer
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce breaking up next year?
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on 2024 US election endorsement
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Khloé Kardashian melts hearts with adorable throwback video of daughter True
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Travis Kelce stands by his Blake Lively obsession: ‘You can’t judge me’
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Jennifer Lopez sparks concerns with new routine after Ben Affleck split
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Shakira drops new song 'Soltera', her ultimate independence anthem
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch