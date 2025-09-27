Selena Gomez’s co-stars graces wedding bash preps with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd were spotted arriving with Benny Blanco for an extravagant wedding weekend, sparking excitement among fans.
The Only Murder In The Building star and her co-stars finally touched down to Santa Babra estate for the wedding preps of Gomez and the music producer's wedding this weekend.
As per TMZ, a source revealed that Gomez is set to say ‘I do’ to music producer Bianco in a ceremony at the romantic Sea Crest Nursery, a 70-acre private plantation in Goleta dotted with palm trees and cycads.
The wedding kicked off with a Friday night rehearsal dinner at a Hope Ranch mansion in Goleta, where guests, including Taylor Swift, arrived in a three-SUV convoy, were chauffeured to the 10-bedroom estate by Mercedes buses.
At the venue, Rudd and Martin’s bond was clear as the two shared a cheerful laugh at the hotel ahead of the rehearsal dinner.
For the wedding preps, Rudd donned a purple suit, while Martin served looks in navy trousers and a beige jacket and Short opted for blue attire.
Short was spotted being escorted from the event by a blonde woman, notably not his rumored flame Meryl Streep.
To note, Gomez' wedding venue, the Sea Crest Nursery plantation, is located on a clifftop bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean and, on Friday, contractors were seen setting up a series of marquees.