Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez faces jitters over Taylor Swift attending her wedding

The 'Only Murder In The Building' star is set to tie the knot with Benny Blanco at a lavish estate in Santa Barbara

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Selena Gomez faces jitters over Taylor Swift attending her wedding
Selena Gomez faces jitters over Taylor Swift attending her wedding

Selena Gomez is said to be pushing for her upcoming wedding to be a “huge event,” but her plans risk being overshadowed by the buzz surrounding her newly engaged best friend, Taylor Swift.

As per Radaronline, a source revealed that the Only Murder In The Building star has a fear that her “dreamy” wedding event will be totally upstaged by her best friend the Lover crooner.

The source said, "Selena is desperate for her wedding to be this huge event, but now nobody's really talking about it because they're so fixated on Taylor and Travis' engagement.”

An insider went on to explain, "She doesn't like feeling second best. She's happy for Taylor but it kind of sucks that she's being relegated to B-list status – at least, that's what it feels like."

The couple was already thrown into stress earlier this summer after their wedding details leaked, forcing them to ramp up security for the glamorous Santa Barbara affair.

"The whole process has been very stressful for Selena from the get-go," said the insider, adding, "She was very upset that the details leaked out months in advance and it worries her that a lot of big-name invitees may not make it because of their schedules.

The source clarified, "And as much as Selena respects and loves Taylor, she does feel envious because everything she touches seems so seamless."

To note, Selena Gomez is marrying music producer Benny Blanco in a private ceremony on September 27, 2025, at a lavish estate in Santa Barbara, California.

The guest list are reportedly housed at the exclusive El Encanto hotel, where shuttles will transport them to the undisclosed venue.

You Might Like:

Nicole Kidman shares big plans with Reese Witherspoon to expand for Hollywood

Nicole Kidman shares big plans with Reese Witherspoon to expand for Hollywood
Nicole Kidman said she and Reese Witherspoon aim to boost Nashville’s growing film scene

Katie Thurston responds to fake death rumours amid cancer journey

Katie Thurston responds to fake death rumours amid cancer journey
Katie Thurston was diagnosed with breast cancer in February, one month before tying the knot to comedian Jeff Arcuri

Selena Gomez’s co-stars graces wedding bash preps with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s co-stars graces wedding bash preps with Benny Blanco
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star's co-stars finally touched down to Santa Babra estate for the wedding preps

Emily Blunt makes sweet remarks for 'Smashing Machine' costar Dwayne Johnson

Emily Blunt makes sweet remarks for 'Smashing Machine' costar Dwayne Johnson
The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' starlet's upcoming movie, 'The Smashing Machine' will premiere in October this year

Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at wife Blake Lively amid frantic call to Bill Murray

Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at wife Blake Lively amid frantic call to Bill Murray
The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star used profanity at Blake Lively during ‘desperate’ call with Bill Murray

Emma Watson targeted by JK Rowling with parody video after viral interview

Emma Watson targeted by JK Rowling with parody video after viral interview
The 'Harry Potter' alum recently discussed her feud over different political views with JK Rowling

Lana Del Rey marks first wedding anniversary with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey marks first wedding anniversary with husband Jeremy Dufrene
The 'Born To Die' hitmaker shares never-before-seen wedding snaps with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene

Real reason why D4vd has not been named suspect in teen's death investigation

Real reason why D4vd has not been named suspect in teen's death investigation
D4vd has been under the spotlight since a teen's body was discovered in his Tesla trunk earlier this month

Ayo Edebiri finally addresses viral Venice interview at New York Film Festival

Ayo Edebiri finally addresses viral Venice interview at New York Film Festival
'After the Hunt' cast members, including Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, and Julia Roberts, graced the 2025 NY Film Festival

Selena Gomez kicks off wedding weekend with glamorous rehearsal dinner

Selena Gomez kicks off wedding weekend with glamorous rehearsal dinner
The rehearsal dinner came ahead of Gomez and Blanco’s wedding ceremony at the romantic Sea Crest Nursery

D4vd's Tesla case adds new twist after Celeste' surveillance footage emerges

D4vd's Tesla case adds new twist after Celeste' surveillance footage emerges
Celeste Rivas' dead body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd name earlier this month

Jennifer Lawrence honored with Lifetime Achievement award at San Sebastian

Jennifer Lawrence honored with Lifetime Achievement award at San Sebastian
Jennifer Lawrence latest film 'Die My Love' premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Friday