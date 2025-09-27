Selena Gomez faces jitters over Taylor Swift attending her wedding

Selena Gomez is said to be pushing for her upcoming wedding to be a “huge event,” but her plans risk being overshadowed by the buzz surrounding her newly engaged best friend, Taylor Swift.
As per Radaronline, a source revealed that the Only Murder In The Building star has a fear that her “dreamy” wedding event will be totally upstaged by her best friend the Lover crooner.
The source said, "Selena is desperate for her wedding to be this huge event, but now nobody's really talking about it because they're so fixated on Taylor and Travis' engagement.”
An insider went on to explain, "She doesn't like feeling second best. She's happy for Taylor but it kind of sucks that she's being relegated to B-list status – at least, that's what it feels like."
The couple was already thrown into stress earlier this summer after their wedding details leaked, forcing them to ramp up security for the glamorous Santa Barbara affair.
"The whole process has been very stressful for Selena from the get-go," said the insider, adding, "She was very upset that the details leaked out months in advance and it worries her that a lot of big-name invitees may not make it because of their schedules.
The source clarified, "And as much as Selena respects and loves Taylor, she does feel envious because everything she touches seems so seamless."
To note, Selena Gomez is marrying music producer Benny Blanco in a private ceremony on September 27, 2025, at a lavish estate in Santa Barbara, California.
The guest list are reportedly housed at the exclusive El Encanto hotel, where shuttles will transport them to the undisclosed venue.