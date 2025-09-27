Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at wife Blake Lively amid frantic call to Bill Murray

Ryan Reynolds reportedly hurled profanity at wife Blake Lively during a ‘desperate’ phone call with Bill Murray, revealing tensions behind the scenes of Hollywood friendships.
According to the Daily Mail, the Deadpool actor said he left “40 messages” for Murray in an effort to secure his participation in the documentary John Candy: I Like Me, speaking Thursday in New Jersey.
Reynolds finally got the iconic actor’s phone number from “a friend of a friend of a friend” and left a voicemail requesting the opportunity to “pick [Murray’s] brain” over the life of late fellow comedian John Candy. “
"I’ll come to you. I’ll do whatever it takes,” he reflected on saying in the message.
The Free Guy actor spoke about attending a formal event with his wife, 38-year-old Blake Lively.
“I’m there with my wife and we’re about to walk in and my phone buzzes, and I look at it,” Reynolds said, adding, “It says Bill Murray and I go, “Bill Murray!”
In response, the Gossip Girl alum whispering, “We have to go in!” to which he replied, “F–k you!”
After the Space Jam actor said he’d respond about the documentary, Reynolds left “another 40 messages” in a “desperate” bid to finish filming.
Reynolds sent a video message with his children’s help, jokingly having his son make the request—Murray called back immediately, asking, “What do you need from me for JC [John Candy]?”
To note, Reynolds and Lively married in 2012 and have since welcomed kids James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2.