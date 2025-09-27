Home / Entertainment

'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' kicks off: Full lineup and see who replaced Dani Dyer

Live launch show of 'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' came with a burst of excitement, but also with a few last-minute changes

  By Syeda Fazeelat
The glamour, glitter and phenomenal performances are back as Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has officially kicked off, with 15 new celebrity contestants hitting the dance floor with thrilling moves.

This year's series features popular personalities, including actors, TV personalities, athletes, and social media influencers.

Among the confirmed contestants are Ellie Goldstein, actress Alex Kingston (ER, Doctor Who), and former footballer Karen Carney, Balvinder Sopal, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Other famous names include Emmerdale alum Lewis Cope.

The live launch show came with a burst of excitement, but also with a few last-minute changes ahead of beginning.

Why did Dani Dyer exit 'Strictly Come Dancing 2025'?

TV personality Dani Dyer, who tied up with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, broke her ankle during rehearsals, forcing to withdraw from the show.

She called the decision “heartbreaking,” Dani has been replaced by Amber Davies, a West End artist ready to amaze viewers with her exceptional moves.

Viewers can expect thrilling performances, themed weeks, and the classic Blackpool Tower Ballroom episode later this season.

The launch show of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 was streamed live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with no public vote this week. Fans are now anticipating to see which pair will emerge as the front-runners.

