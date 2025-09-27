Emily Blunt makes sweet remarks for 'Smashing Machine' costar Dwayne Johnson 

Emily Blunt has shared her heartfelt working experience with her The Smashing Machine co-star, Dwayne Johnson.
The 42-year-old British actress recently sat down to discuss her working experience in two highly anticipated movies, The Smashing Machine and Devil Wears Prada 2.
During the interview, Blunt candidly referred to Johnson as "DJ" and shared that working beside him since Jungle Cruise had been a delightful journey.
"He [Dwayne Johnson] was the opposite of what I’d imagined. He’s so innately contemplative, gentle and softly spoken; I remember saying to him, ‘I’ve realised that The Rock is the performance of a lifetime," The Fall Guy star added.
She additionally said, "It got me thinking about what other characters might be lurking in that enormous infrastructure."
The Sicario actress also spoke about reprising her role as Emily Charlton in Devil Wears Prada 2, which will premiere in theatres in 2026.
"I miss the irreverence, the swing, the attitude, the confidence. The world has become very earnest since then; everything’s so tip-toed," Blunt said.
It is worth noting that Emily Blunt made these remarks about her co-star, Dwayne Johnson, during the promotional tour for their upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine, which is set for release on October 3rd, 2025.