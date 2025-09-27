Sean 'Diddy' Combs to secure court relief after legal team's emotional appeal  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to receive major court relief after his legal representatives made an emotional appeal for his immediate release.
The Federal judge, Arun Subramanian, who has been overseeing the disgraced mogul's case since September last year, announced a verdict on Thursday, September 25.
During the latest court hearing, the judge told the court he would issue the verdict "very shortly" over the defence’s appeal about Diddy's crime and their relation to the Mann Act.
He also added that if the decision is not issued on Thursday, then the next court proceeding will be held on Friday, September 26.
However, the court was closed on Friday for the weekend with no announcement from Judge Arun on his decision.
For those unaware, the federal judge is currently analyzing the Bad Boy Records CEO’s serious charges, including sex trafficking and human racketeering.
This update from Judge Arun Subramanian comes shortly after Sean Diddy Combs' legal representatives made an emotional appeal in the court, where they demanded an immediate release of their client.
They said that only those who engaged in the sexual acts or benefited financially from prostitution are criminally liable, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Diddy’s legal team also explained that he did not gain any profit while arranging the controversial parties back in 2000.
As of now, his legal team has not responded to the delayed verdict by the Federal Court.