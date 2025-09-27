Home / Entertainment

Emma Watson targeted by JK Rowling with parody video after viral interview

The 'Harry Potter' alum recently discussed her feud over different political views with JK Rowling

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Emma Watson targeted by JK Rowling with parody video after viral interview


JK Rowling has opted to respond to Emma Watson's viral interview with a parody video of the actor's appearance.

The Harry Potter alum, best known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the film adaptations of Rowling's bestselling novels, sat down for a lengthy interview with podcast host Jay Shetty earlier this week.

Among the topics addressed was her rift with the author over their differing views on transgender issues.

Watson, along with her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, who played Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, respectively, have been vocal advocates for trans rights. 

Meanwhile, Rowling has been attracting controversies for several comments that she has made over the years criticising trans individuals and their rights.

On Friday, September 26, Rowling responded to Watson's interview by sharing a video created by comedian IntelLady, which made fun of the moment in which the actress said she would be open to speaking with Rowling again.

The author praised the comedian's video, and in her caption wrote, "I'm here for all the spoofs."

During the sit-down with Shetty, Watson shared that the most upsetting thing about their falling-out was "that a conversation was never made possible."

The Little Women actress added that she "will always believe" in having a transparent discussion.

"I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, means that I can't and don't treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with," Watson said.

Rowling has previously lashed out at Watson, Radcliffe, and Grint, with whom she once had close relationships.

Last year, the author, who once stated she would "happily" go to prison for misgendering a transgender person, said she would not forgive the actors for criticising her opinions, telling them to "save their apologies".

Notably, last week's interview was a rare appearance for Watson, who has not appeared on the big screen since 2019's Little Women.

You Might Like:

Lana Del Rey marks first wedding anniversary with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey marks first wedding anniversary with husband Jeremy Dufrene
The 'Born To Die' hitmaker shares never-before-seen wedding snaps with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene

Real reason why D4vd has not been named suspect in teen's death investigation

Real reason why D4vd has not been named suspect in teen's death investigation
D4vd has been under the spotlight since a teen's body was discovered in his Tesla trunk earlier this month

Ayo Edebiri finally addresses viral Venice interview at New York Film Festival

Ayo Edebiri finally addresses viral Venice interview at New York Film Festival
'After the Hunt' cast members, including Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, and Julia Roberts, graced the 2025 NY Film Festival

Selena Gomez kicks off wedding weekend with glamorous rehearsal dinner

Selena Gomez kicks off wedding weekend with glamorous rehearsal dinner
The rehearsal dinner came ahead of Gomez and Blanco’s wedding ceremony at the romantic Sea Crest Nursery

D4vd's Tesla case adds new twist after Celeste' surveillance footage emerges

D4vd's Tesla case adds new twist after Celeste' surveillance footage emerges
Celeste Rivas' dead body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd name earlier this month

Jennifer Lawrence honored with Lifetime Achievement award at San Sebastian

Jennifer Lawrence honored with Lifetime Achievement award at San Sebastian
Jennifer Lawrence latest film 'Die My Love' premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Friday

Sarah Ferguson biopic faces blow as lead star makes big move after Epstein leaks

Sarah Ferguson biopic faces blow as lead star makes big move after Epstein leaks
Natalie Dormer makes tough decision about Sarah Ferguson role in ‘The Lady’ after Epstein email scandal

Taylor Swift lands in California for Selena Gomez's wedding weekend

Taylor Swift lands in California for Selena Gomez's wedding weekend
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot over the weekend at a private Santa Barbara estate

Lady Gaga celebrates fiancé Michael Polansky’s 42nd with gush-worthy tribute

Lady Gaga celebrates fiancé Michael Polansky’s 42nd with gush-worthy tribute
The ‘Abracadabra’ hitmaker pens a touching tribute to ring in her fiancé Michael Polansky’s 42nd birthday

Tom Holland hit with new trouble after tragic on-set ‘Spider-Man’ injury

Tom Holland hit with new trouble after tragic on-set ‘Spider-Man’ injury
The ‘Uncharted’ actor recently suffered a mishap on ‘Spider-Man’ set that has halted the production for two weeks

Taylor Swift ensures her safety at Gomez-Blanco wedding with surprising move

Taylor Swift ensures her safety at Gomez-Blanco wedding with surprising move
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker is headed to Montecito to attend the dreamy nuptials of best friend Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Katy Perry makes epic announcement about Lifetimes Tour UK, Europe legs

Katy Perry makes epic announcement about Lifetimes Tour UK, Europe legs
The ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ singer will kick off the UK and Europe legs of her The Lifetimes Tour on October 4