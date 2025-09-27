Emma Watson targeted by JK Rowling with parody video after viral interview

JK Rowling has opted to respond to Emma Watson's viral interview with a parody video of the actor's appearance.
The Harry Potter alum, best known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the film adaptations of Rowling's bestselling novels, sat down for a lengthy interview with podcast host Jay Shetty earlier this week.
Among the topics addressed was her rift with the author over their differing views on transgender issues.
Watson, along with her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, who played Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, respectively, have been vocal advocates for trans rights.
Meanwhile, Rowling has been attracting controversies for several comments that she has made over the years criticising trans individuals and their rights.
On Friday, September 26, Rowling responded to Watson's interview by sharing a video created by comedian IntelLady, which made fun of the moment in which the actress said she would be open to speaking with Rowling again.
The author praised the comedian's video, and in her caption wrote, "I'm here for all the spoofs."
During the sit-down with Shetty, Watson shared that the most upsetting thing about their falling-out was "that a conversation was never made possible."
The Little Women actress added that she "will always believe" in having a transparent discussion.
"I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, means that I can't and don't treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with," Watson said.
Rowling has previously lashed out at Watson, Radcliffe, and Grint, with whom she once had close relationships.
Last year, the author, who once stated she would "happily" go to prison for misgendering a transgender person, said she would not forgive the actors for criticising her opinions, telling them to "save their apologies".
Notably, last week's interview was a rare appearance for Watson, who has not appeared on the big screen since 2019's Little Women.