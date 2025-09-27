Home / Entertainment

Nicole Kidman shares big plans with Reese Witherspoon to expand for Hollywood

Nicole Kidman said she and Reese Witherspoon aim to boost Nashville’s growing film scene

  By Javeria Ahmed
Nicole Kidman revealed that she and her “bestie” Reese Witherspoon are eager to bring more Hollywood projects to Nashville, saying the city’s entertainment scene is “taking off.”

On September 21, the Babygirl headlined a Q&A at the Nashville Film Festival, where she revealed she and The Morning Show star plan to bring more Hollywood projects to the city she’s called home since 2008.

“I’ll be bringing more and more production here,” Kidman said during the panel, adding, “Reese Witherspoon lives here too, and she’s one of my best besties."

“I can’t say that we will be bringing Big Little Lies here,” she quipped of her and Witherspoon’s hit series, saying, “That’s all got to go where it is."

“But in terms of just, you know, there is so much room here for production,” Kidman said, adding, “The crews are fantastic and the actors, and the people, all of … I feel that it’s taking off and will continue to take off, so off we go."

“Come on, Tennessee, we’ve got this,” she added.

Kidman said filming season 1 of Scarpetta in Nashville left her “thrilled” to return for season 2, calling the city a place that “inspires so much creativity.”

An upcoming TV series titled Scarpetta is in development for Amazon Prime Video based on the adaptation of Patricia Cornwell's best-selling series of novels, starring Nicole Kidman as forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta and Jamie Lee Curtis as her sister, Dorothy.

