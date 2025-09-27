Lana Del Rey marks first wedding anniversary with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey marked one year of togetherness with Jeremy Dufrene.
The Summertime Sadness crooner turned to her Instagram account on Friday, September 26, to celebrate her first wedding anniversary.
Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, kicked off her marriage anniversary tribute by releasing never-before-seen snaps from her intimate wedding to Dufrene.
The first black-and-white image shows the singer flashing a radiant smile while sitting with her husband in a white bridal gown.
In another slide, the airboat captain is placing a tender kiss on Lana’s cheek during their intimate wedding in Des Allemandes, Los Angeles.
She also included a perfume bottle, which was etched with "Love on the Bayou" and their wedding date, "9.26.24."
For those unaware, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene quietly tied the knot on September 26, 2024, in Des Allemandes, La.
The two kept their marriage secret at the time and did not post wedding photos on their social media accounts.
However, despite their efforts to hide their intimate wedding ceremony, an insider told People magazine that, "the wedding ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boat tours."
Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene exchanged the marital vows where they first met each other, per the media reports.