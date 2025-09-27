Katie Thurston responds to fake death rumours amid cancer journey

The former Bachelorette alum, Katie Thurston, has finally responded to the ongoing death rumours that have been stirring across the social media amid her final stage breast cancer battle.
Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared an emotional Story on Friday, September 26, stating that her inbox was flooded with texts and messages after fake obituaries regarding her death.
Katie stated, “I’ve seen this article go around before, but something about tonight really pisses me off. It’s, like, triggering, and I try to report it. There’s just nothing I can do, and I just feel helpless. I’m just so mad right now. Like, if anyone works at Facebook [or] has any suggestion on what I can do, please tell me.”
She further urged her followers to report the fake posts, calling them “constant clickbait.”
For those unaware, Katie was diagnosed with breast cancer in February, one month before tying the knot to comedian Jeff Arcuri.
Following a month, the cancer aggravated and spread to her liver, elevating her diagnosis to stage IV.
In an update on September 19, 2025, the FBoy Island artist revealed that current scans showed the cancerous spots on her liver had “disappeared on their own.”
If her next scans remain clear, she will recess further treatment, double mastectomy, in November to remove both breasts.
Initially, Katie found a lump herself during a self-exam. Following months of continuous pain, she consulted a doctor and was diagnosed after several ultrasound, biopsies, and mammograms.