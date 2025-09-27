Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman  

Hoda Kotb has recently revealed her painful breakup with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman.
The 61-year-old American broadcaster and journalist shared new details of her past relationship with her famous financier, where she details her heartbreaking split.
Kotb recalled in the excerpt that after attending a week-long retreat at the Hoffman Institute, which aims to help people "make significant positive changes."
She additionally explained, "Our ‘us’ felt different," the television personality added.
"I knew I could say that I wanted to better myself or something vague like that. But when I looked around at all the people who’d shared their raw truth, I felt so moved by their honesty," she noted in her book.
The media person also remarked, "They deserved the same from me. So, I said it. I told the truth about why I had come, I am a total phoney in my relationships,’ I said. ‘I’m a pretender."
These new details of Hoda's relationship come after she called it quits with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman, in a statement.
In 2022, she announced that she called off her engagement after dating each other for seven years.