Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

The American broadcaster parted ways with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman back in 2022

  By Fatima Hassan
Hoda Kotb has recently revealed her painful breakup with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

The 61-year-old American broadcaster and journalist shared new details of her past relationship with her famous financier, where she details her heartbreaking split. 

Kotb recalled in the excerpt that after attending a week-long retreat at the Hoffman Institute, which aims to help people "make significant positive changes." 

She additionally explained, "Our ‘us’ felt different," the television personality added. 

"I knew I could say that I wanted to better myself or something vague like that. But when I looked around at all the people who’d shared their raw truth, I felt so moved by their honesty," she noted in her book.

The media person also remarked, "They deserved the same from me. So, I said it. I told the truth about why I had come, I am a total phoney in my relationships,’ I said. ‘I’m a pretender." 

These new details of Hoda's relationship come after she called it quits with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman, in a statement. 

In 2022, she announced that she called off her engagement after dating each other for seven years.   

