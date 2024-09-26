Sports

ESPN parts ways with senior NBA writer Zach Lowe after over a decade

Zach Lowe was one of the few writers to transition to ESPN, along with NFL writer Bill Barnwell

  • September 26, 2024
Zach Lowe, a senior NBA writer, has been laid off by ESPN on Thursday, September 26.

Lowe joined ESPN over a decade ago in 2012, after writing for Sports Illustrated and contributing to Bill Simmons’ Grantland site.

This news comes shortly after ESPN’s lead NBA reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, left the company to become the general manager of St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team.

When Grantland closed in 2015, Lowe was one of the few writers to transition to ESPN, along with NFL writer Bill Barnwell.

The Athletic noted that Lowe’s salary, which exceeded $1 million a year, was a major factor in his departure.

Lowe was not only known for his writing but also for his appearances on ESPN’s NBA Today and as the host of the popular Lowe Post podcast.

His exit follows ESPN’s recent layoffs of Robert Griffin III and Samantha Ponder, just before the start of the football season.

However, Lowe’s departure comes at a time when NBC and Amazon are preparing to add NBA talent ahead of their 2025 broadcasting deals, assuming TNT’s lawsuit with the NBA is resolved.

