Lana Del Rey's love takes wild turn as she prepares to marry Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey made her romance public on September 7 when she and Jeremy Dufrene attended model Karen Elson's wedding

  Web Desk
  September 27, 2024
Lana Del Rey is set to marry Jeremy Dufrene, a man known for taming gators, as the couple officially secures a marriage license.

A Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court confirmed to PEOPLE that the 39-year-old singer, and Dufrene got a marriage license on September 23.

From the date they applied to get married, they have thirty days.

The Born to Die songstress and the Louisiana boat captain had been friends for many years; in fact, Del Rey posted photos of himself with the Dufrene on Facebook in 2019 following one of his wildlife excursions.

She captioned the carousel of images, "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours.”

In an Instagram post from May 2024, Del Rey mentioned Dufrene and seemed to be calling him her "guy."

The singer and her two siblings were included in the picture, with her caption reading, "Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene @codyjay."

A short video of the Summertime Sadness singer strolling hand in hand with a Dufrene at the Leeds Festival, where the singer was headlining, was shared by a TikTok user in August 2024.

Del Rey made her romance public on September 7 when she and Dufrene attended model Karen Elson's wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster in New York City, where they were joined by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. 

