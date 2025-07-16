Kris Jenner accused of fueling Kendall, Kylie's rift with half-brother Brody  

Kris Jenner has seemingly played a pivotal role in fueling her daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, for their half-brother, Brody Jenner.
The 41-year-old American TV personality exchanged the marital vows with her longtime partner, Tia Blanco, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu on Saturday, July 12.
During the wedding, Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie, were notably absent, which sparked feud rumours among their fans.
After the days of speculations, an insider revealed to The Sun that the main reason behind the absence of the Jenner sisters is none other than their mom, Kris.
The tipster additionally noted that the Kardashian momager and Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, who was previously married to Kris’ ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, have been feuding for several years.
Due to the ongoing family rift, Kylie and Kendall have decided to skip the function of their half-brother in Malibu.
The source additionally told the outlet that the sisters could easily "make arrangements" to attend the wedding in Malibu at Thompson’s home.
"He’s never gotten over it, and so when the siblings were trying to build relationships, Brody would often fall back into this narrative of blaming Kris for everything," the insider added.
It is worth noting that Kris Jenner and her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, co-parent their two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
However, Caitlyn is also the father to his two sons, Brandon and Brody Jenner, from his ex-wife, Linda Thompson.