Kris Jenner accused of fueling Kendall, Kylie's rift with half-brother Brody

Kris Jenner accused of fueling Kendall, Kylies rift with half-brother Brody
Kris Jenner accused of fueling Kendall, Kylie's rift with half-brother Brody  

Kris Jenner has seemingly played a pivotal role in fueling her daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, for their half-brother, Brody Jenner. 

The 41-year-old American TV personality exchanged the marital vows with her longtime partner, Tia Blanco, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu on Saturday, July 12. 

During the wedding, Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie, were notably absent, which sparked feud rumours among their fans. 

After the days of speculations, an insider revealed to The Sun that the main reason behind the absence of the Jenner sisters is none other than their mom, Kris.  

The tipster additionally noted that the Kardashian momager and Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, who was previously married to Kris’ ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, have been feuding for several years. 

Due to the ongoing family rift, Kylie and Kendall have decided to skip the function of their half-brother in Malibu.

The source additionally told the outlet that the sisters could easily "make arrangements" to attend the wedding in Malibu at Thompson’s home.

"He’s never gotten over it, and so when the siblings were trying to build relationships, Brody would often fall back into this narrative of blaming Kris for everything," the insider added.

It is worth noting that Kris Jenner and her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, co-parent their two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. 

However, Caitlyn is also the father to his two sons, Brandon and Brody Jenner, from his ex-wife, Linda Thompson.  

Related
Read more : Entertainment

'Stranger Things' star stirs hype with major update ahead of season 5 teaser

'Stranger Things' star stirs hype with major update ahead of season 5 teaser
Netflix's highly-anticipated horror-drama is slated to be release in November this year

Taylor Swift’s adorable gesture leaves Lola Tung swooning
Taylor Swift’s adorable gesture leaves Lola Tung swooning
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star Lola Tung shares sweet memory with Taylor Swift

SZA claps back at Nicki Minaj's unprompted digs: 'BARK AT THE WALL'
SZA claps back at Nicki Minaj's unprompted digs: 'BARK AT THE WALL'
Nicki Minaj's fury has gotten the best of the hip-hop world she threw shots at Jay Z, Meghan Thee Stallion and now SZA

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes key 'PR' move ahead of sentencing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes key 'PR' move ahead of sentencing
The hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has joined multiple self-help programs as he awaits October sentencing

Ariana Grande, Josh Gad lend their voices to 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!'
Ariana Grande, Josh Gad lend their voices to 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!'
The 'thank you, next' singer joins Josh Gad for Warner Bros. upcoming animated feature 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!'

Selena Gomez faces major blow after being left off Emmys nominations list
Selena Gomez faces major blow after being left off Emmys nominations list
'Calm Down' singer role in 'Only Murders in the Building' was excluded from the Emmy 2025 nominations list

Angelina Jolie recalls Brad Pitt’s surprise during 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' shoot
Angelina Jolie recalls Brad Pitt’s surprise during 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' shoot
'Maleficent' starlet also shared the list of her favourite roles throughout her career

Bella Ramsey, Harrison Ford, Ayo Edebiri break records with Emmy nominations
Bella Ramsey, Harrison Ford, Ayo Edebiri break records with Emmy nominations
'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper made history as he broke a 53 years old record at the 2025 Emmy nominations