Cameron Diaz to join new film 'Bad Day' months after ending ten-year hiatus  

Cameron Diaz has confirmed her exciting role in Netflix’s upcoming movie, Bad Day, months after breaking a ten-year acting hiatus.
The 52-year-old American actress has finally decided to stretch her acting muscles with her much-awaited upcoming comedy-action.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Diaz will portray the role of a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life.
Jake Szymanski’s forthcoming directorial film will begin filming this fall in New York City and New Jersey.
Bad Day will be partly based on the 1993 drama, Falling, starring Michael Douglas and directed by the late Joel Schumacher.
It will also follow a script initially proposed by Solon (Let It Snow, Office Christmas Party).
However, the production team has not announced the release date.
Diaz was one of Hollywood’s most bankable big-screen stars when she took a break in 2014.
The Mask actress was lured back by the previous Netflix regime with the promise of a big paycheck and the chance to reunite with her Annie co-star Jamie Foxx for Back in Action.
Back in Action marks her first project since she woke up from her long-awaited return in January this year.
In addition to these, Cameron Diaz has several projects in the pipeline as she will also be expected to reprise her iconic voice role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5, which is set to be released on December 23, 2026.