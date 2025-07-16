Emma Watson faces legal restriction after violating major traffic rules

Emma Watson has been restricted from handling the steering wheel after violating major traffic rules and regulations.
The Harry Potter alum was caught off guard by the traffic officials months before the High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court verdict.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Watson was seen speeding her £30,000 Audi on the roads, marking her fourth driving offence in less than two years.
On Wednesday, July 16, the High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court announced a ban on Watson from driving for six months due to her irresponsible incident on the road recently.
According to multiple media reports, she has received three points on her licence, in addition to nine points from driving offences in October 2023, November 2023 and January 2024.
Additionally, the court also urged the 35-year-old actress to pay £1,044 in fines, including £660 for the guilty plea, a £264 surcharge and £120 cost, which she must pay within 28 days.
Watson's Harry Potter co-star, Zoë Wanamaker, appeared in the same courtroom just moments later as she was also banned from driving.
The 77-year-old actress was caught using 46mph in a 40mph zone on the M4, close to where she lives in Wiltshire.
It is important to note that Emma Watson has not issued any public statement after appearing in court today.