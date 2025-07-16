Kelly Ripa makes bizarre confession about husband Mark Consuelos: 'disgusting'

Kelly Ripa recently shocked her fans after making a bizarre confession about her husband, Mark Consuelos, in an explosive interview.

The 54-year-old American host opened up about her life partner’s "disgusting" intimacy habits while discussing her private life.

In a conversation with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Ripa candidly shared that she found her spouse’s intimacy habits quite uncomfortable.

"I don't know about you in your marriage, but I'm going to go personal. Are you an evening person or a morning person?" the All My Children actress noted.

She further remarked that she prefers to spend time together with her husband at night, while he prefers morning.

The mom-of-three further shared that after Mark joined her as co-host on the Live with Kelly and Mark show in 2023, his habits had to change to suit the new role.

"I said to him, 'Here's the thing, there needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can't always be your way. 'Cause it feels like 90 per cent of the time it's your way. And now that we work together every day, it's gonna have to sometimes be my way, and my way's at night only," she remarked.

For those unaware, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos exchanged the marital vows in Las Vegas at the Chapel of the Bells in 1996.

They are also parents to their three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. 

