'James Bond' franchise eyes Sydney Sweeney for new role in new film

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly set to join James Bond for an exciting upcoming project!
Shortly after making headlines with her charming appearance at the high-profile wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Italy last week, the Euphoria starlet is ready for the new role.
According to TMZ, an insider has revealed that Sweeney is currently in discussions with the Bond franchise to sign for the upcoming new movie.
As of now, the production company for the motion picture has not commented on Sweeney’s role in the movie.
It is worth mentioning that the franchise unveiled last month that renowned filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the movie, and has not replaced Daniel Craig in the title role.
For those unaware, Villeneuve, who has been vocal in praising the James Bond franchise over the years, is known for his exceptional film, Dune 2.
Before these ongoing reports of joining the James Bond franchise, Sydney Sweeney last appeared in a romantic-comedy film, Any But You, in 2023.
The film also starred Glen Powell, Charlee Fraser, Darren Barnet, Dermot Mulroney and others in the leading roles.