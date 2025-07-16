Victoria Beckham gives secret tips to achieve her signature glow look

Victoria Beckham has finally released secret tips to achieve her flawless signature look.
The fashion designer posted a step-by-step tutorial on her Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram page.
In the viral clip, the former Spice Girl can be seen applying the lightweight blush directly onto her skin using her fingers, blending effortlessly to create a soft, watercolour effect.
She said, “I'm obsessed with this going into summer. Knowing that I can get that cute, little rosy flush look whilst literally spending my whole summer in the shade.”
Vitoria then applied Colour Wash Blush in the shade, flushed, from her makeup line.
After finishing the touchups, she noted, "It feels like water, because it is! We’ve packed this blush with mineral-rich sea water and coconut fruit water to detoxify and give skin that fresh, energised glow I’m always after.”
The video was accompanied with a description, which read, “A sheer, water-light blush that melts into skin for a fresh, just-flushed finish. The slow-setting formula gives you time to blend before setting into a longwear stain. Powered by activated water technology, with mineralised French sea water and coconut fruit water to hydrate, energise, and revive.”
According to her, each ingredient used in the product was selected for its unique skin-enhancing benefit.
Notably, Victoria launched her makeup lin in September 2019.