Kendall Jenner ditches privacy concerns after Bad Bunny breakup

Kendall Jenner has previously reconnected with Bad Bunny in the summer

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Kendall Jenner no longer feels the pressure to keep her relationship with Bad Bunny out of the spotlight, saying she's done with privacy post-breakup.

According to an exclusive insider who spoke with Life & Style, 818 Tequila founder is finally over her 1.5-year romance with Bad Bunny.

“Kendall was protective of the relationship when things were going well,” said the source, adding, “but she’s decided she’s done, so she no longer cares about keeping things private.”

“She definitely wanted to send a message by sitting so far apart,” the insider shared, adding that the footage of the pair in separate boxes is “gold” to Kris. 

The source continued, Kendall "will be thrilled to milk this breakup for ratings."

“Kendall’s always under pressure to deliver a storyline, and unfortunately Bunny is the sacrificial lamb,” the insider continued.

The recent update came over the heels after a source spilled to the US WEEKLY that Kendall and Bad are "still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating,”

It is reported that Kendall and Bad Bunny, “were more serious after their short break” earlier this year.

“But it ultimately didn’t work out long-term,” remarked an insider.

Notably, Kendall has previously reconnected with Bad Bunny in the summer after dating each other from February-December 2023.

