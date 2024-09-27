OpenAI Board weighs equity compensation for CEO Sam Altman, chair confirms

OpenAI's board of directors is considering offering equity compensation to CEO Sam Altman.
On Thursday, Bret Taylor, the chairman of OpenAI, stated that the board has deliberated over rewarding CEO Sam Altman with shares, but no choice has been made.
He noted in a statement that no precise numbers for Altman's equity remuneration had been considered.
According to a Reuters story published on Wednesday, Altman will have equity in the for-profit company for the first time as part of OpenAI's proposal to convert its core business into a for-profit benefit corporation.
Even though Altman cofounded the business in 2015, he hasn't invested in it yet. He has previously said that he decided against taking shares in OpenAI since the board required a majority of disinterested directors with no stake in the business. He is already a billionaire from his numerous startup investments.
It is also revealed that Altman would also have shares in the company for the first time. The sources want to remain anonymous to talk about personal issues.
"We remain focused on building AI that benefits everyone, and we’re working with our board to ensure that we’re best positioned to succeed in our mission. The non-profit is core to our mission and will continue to exist," an OpenAI spokesperson said.