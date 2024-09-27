Trending

Maya Ali shares adorable moment with Wahaj Ali's daughter at brother's wedding

Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali will be sharing screen space in the drama 'Sun Mere Dil'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024


Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali’s daughter Amirah’s loving banter is too cute to handle!

A video shared by the Mann Mayal star on her Instagram stories has gone viral, showing sweet moments with the Tere Bin star’s daughter.

The video that was captured during Maya’s brother’s wedding encapsulated the actress dancing and playing with the little one.

Along with the video, Maya wrote, "I wish time could stop and they never grow up," tagging the actor’s wife, Sana, in the post.

It is pertinent to mention that the duo, who share a close bond, have become the topic of gossip not just for their on-screen pairing in upcoming drama titled Sun Mere Dil but also for their friendship.

The Parey Hut Love actress and the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star have been friends since the early days of their career in the industry and have stood as cheerleaders supporting each other’s journey to success. 

Wahaj Ali, who is known for his love marriage outside of the industry, met his wife Sana Farooq in 2016 during an internship at Samaa Tv.

Shortly after tying the knot, the two welcomed their daughter Amirah in 2017. 

