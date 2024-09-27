Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans

Saif Ali Khan, who owns the Pataudi palace in Delhi, desires to restore his home in the most authentic way possible.
In an interview with India Today, the Baazaar actor opened up about his royal heritage palace and the plans regarding its restoration, "Heritage-wise, the house belongs to different people over time. My father was born a nawab, he was a nawab. He lived life on his terms, and he was the most amazing man."
"He said that times have changed, and he decided to rent the house out to a hotel… I remember my grandmother telling me, ‘Never do that’. It’s got a lot of history, and that’s something I take pride in.”
He added, “My grandparents are buried there, my father is buried there. It’s my family home. There are a lot of these old houses, we call them the darbar halls, but I find that an outdated name. I want to call it the long room, after the hall at Lord’s."
"This house was built by the seventh nawab of Pataudi and my father. I want to put up their cricket places and bats, and I really want to restore this house with their spirit. That’s been my dream, and it’s almost done," the dad-of two went on.
Saif further revealed that at a young age his doting dad had warned him not to count on having such a posh inheritance, “My father told me, ‘Don’t expect any kind of financial inheritance, the world has changed. What I’ll give you is a good education. I’ll pay for that, but besides that, you’re on your own.’”
To note, Saif Ali Khan is the sole owner of the Pataudi palace and his sister Saba and Soha Ali Khan do not share any ownership.