Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40

Over 40 people died after the deadly hurricane Helene caused enormous destruction in Florida and southeastern parts of the United States.
According to Associated Press, a spokesperson for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp earlier on Friday, September 27, 2024, said that Helen has claimed at least 45 lives.
As per early counts, 19 people died in South Carolina, 11 in Georgia, seven in Florida, two in North Carolina, and one in Virginia. It is expected that the toll will rise in the coming days, The Washington Post reported.
Moreover, the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, told reporters in a news conference on Friday, “The early reports we've received are that the damage in those counties that were really in the eye of the storm has exceeded the damage of Idalia and Debby combined.”
He further added, “We have a lot of damage throughout the state, water mostly on the west coast and the peninsula.”
The White House said that around 1,500 federal disaster response personnel will be deployed to assist in the catastrophic situation in five states.
Furthermore, US President Joe Biden has approved the emergency request of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama governors.
To note, Category 4 Hurricane Helene is 2024’s fourth storm on the Golf Coast and third in the Big Bends region.