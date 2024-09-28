Trump vows to prosecute Google over Kamala Harris coverage if elected

Former US President Donald Trump threatened to prosecute Google if he got elected for the second time in November.
According to The Guardian, the Republican candidate on Friday, September 27, 2024, said that if he got elected for a second term, he would direct the justice department to prosecute Google with criminal charges.
Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris.”
“This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections. If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution when I win the Election and become President of the United States,” he continued.
Moreover, the Trump campaign previously complained that the Harris campaign is using a “sponsored” feature on search engines to promote its positive news.
Meanwhile, Google denied the former president’s allegations and stated that both Trump's and Harris' campaign websites appear at the top of the search for common searches and relevant enquiries, clarifying that it does not manipulate search results.