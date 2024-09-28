World

Trump vows to prosecute Google over Kamala Harris coverage if elected

Donald Trump accused Google of unfairly ‘revealing good stories’ about Kamala Harris

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Donald Trump accused Google of unfairly ‘revealing good stories’ about Kamala Harris
Donald Trump accused Google of unfairly ‘revealing good stories’ about Kamala Harris

Former US President Donald Trump threatened to prosecute Google if he got elected for the second time in November.

According to The Guardian, the Republican candidate on Friday, September 27, 2024, said that if he got elected for a second term, he would direct the justice department to prosecute Google with criminal charges.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris.”

“This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections. If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution when I win the Election and become President of the United States,” he continued.

Moreover, the Trump campaign previously complained that the Harris campaign is using a “sponsored” feature on search engines to promote its positive news.

Meanwhile, Google denied the former president’s allegations and stated that both Trump's and Harris' campaign websites appear at the top of the search for common searches and relevant enquiries, clarifying that it does not manipulate search results.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward
Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations

Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations

Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy

Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement

World News

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut, IDF claims
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
US breaks silence on Israeli airstrikes in Beirut: ‘No advance warning’
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Beirut rocked by Israeli forces ‘targeted strikes’ on Hezbollah
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Netanyahu issues blunt warning to Iran at UN
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Just Stop Oil Activists splash soup on Van Gogh paintings in London protest
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Donald Trump promises ‘quick’ resolution to Ukraine conflict in meeting with Zelenskyy
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Argentina’s poverty rate soars over 50% in ‘major’ setback for President Milei
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Kamala Harris set to visit US-Mexico border for the first time in 2024 campaign
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
46 people, including 37 children, drown during Hindu festival
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Donald Trump to host Zelenskiy at Trump Tower amid strained relations over Ukraine
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
US defense official gives bombshell update on Chinese nuclear-powered submarine