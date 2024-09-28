Hamza Ali Abbasi wishes his elder sister Dr. Fazeela on her birthday

Trending

  by Web Desk
  September 28, 2024
Pakistani heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi and his sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi are pure sibling goals!

Turning to his Instagram handle on Friday, the Alif actor treated his 1.1M followers to a happy picture with his eldest sister.

“Lots of love and prayers for my sister who is like a mother! Happiest Birthday my Api - Love you@drfazeelaabbas,” the Parwaz Hai Junoon actor captioned the post.


The post sent social media in frenzy as many flocked to the comments section to pour love. 

“Many returns of the day,” one person wrote.

“I just love this kind of unconditional love in siblings," the second noted.

The third added, “She is incredible Mashallah! We have become such huge fans of her and learn so much from her.”

“Sending birthday wishes for her… prayers and blessings,” the fourth expressed.

It is pertinent to mention that Hamza’s beloved sibling is a doctor, who combines the aesthetic talent of an artist with that of a dermatologist.

On the other hand, the Legends of Maula Jatt star pursued acting as his mainstream career. 

On the personal front, Hamza Ali Abbasi married actress Naimal Khawar Khan in 2019. 

