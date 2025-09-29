Home / Trending

Ahaan Panday signs another romance film with YRF after 'Saiyaara' success

Ahaan Panday to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming movie after debut film ‘Saiyaara’ became box office hit

  By Hafsa Noor
Ahaan Panday has secured another movie deal with Yash Raj Films after the success of his debut movie, Saiyaara.

Ananya Panday’s cousin starred in Mohit Suri’s movie alongside Aneet Padda.

On Monday, September 29, Pinkvilla reported that Ahaan has signed his second project with YRF. The upcoming romantic movie will be directed by the man behind blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar.

A source told the media outlet, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been developing an action romance with Aditya Chopra as his next directorial. Ali has won over the audience with brilliant dramas like Sultan, and even in an action film like Tiger Zinda Hai, he made the storytelling gripping due to the drama that he infused in the scenes.”

The insider added, “Ali wanted to go back to his roots, to the genre that has given him so much love with his next film. He was blown away seeing Ahaan Panday and his aura with emotional and dramatic scenes in Saiyaara.”

While sharing more details about the upcoming project, the tipster noted, “The script is locked and the music-seatings have already begun. Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Chopra are planning to take the film on floors around the first quarter of 2026.”

The yet untitled film is set to be the first collaboration between Ahaan and Ali.

As per HT, Ahaan's debut movie earned over ₹570 crore at worldwide box office.

