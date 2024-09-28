Prince William wanted to quit before King Charles intervened

Prince William was just about to finalize his quitting decision before King Charles convinced him not to do so.
According to a royal author, he wanted to drop out of studying Art History at Scotland’s St. Andrews University right after completing the first term in September 2001.
Express UK has reported the Prince of Wales had this change of mind because the student life was not how he expected it to be.
Robert Lacey wrote in Battle of Brothers that “Prince William had not anticipated quite how 'boring' life in a small Scottish seaside town could be.”
The book claimed that King Charles’ elder son would be found spending weekends back at home because “night life was awkward” and he “was not enjoying his original course.”
When Christmas 2001 arrived, the Prince of Wales decided to leave St. Andrews once and for all by arriving in London and announcing this to his father.
King Charles then sat down for a heart-to-heart with Prince William, who was successfully convinced to reverse his doubts about the “boring student life.”
Robert Lacey mentioned that “King Charles was concerned” because if his elder son “would have been seen as a quitter” by the public, it would emerge as a “personal disaster.”