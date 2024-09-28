Royal

Prince William wanted to quit before King Charles intervened

King Charles convinced Prince William to reverse his quitting decision as it was a ‘personal disaster’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024


Prince William was just about to finalize his quitting decision before King Charles convinced him not to do so.

According to a royal author, he wanted to drop out of studying Art History at Scotland’s St. Andrews University right after completing the first term in September 2001.

Express UK has reported the Prince of Wales had this change of mind because the student life was not how he expected it to be.

Robert Lacey wrote in Battle of Brothers that “Prince William had not anticipated quite how 'boring' life in a small Scottish seaside town could be.”

The book claimed that King Charles’ elder son would be found spending weekends back at home because “night life was awkward” and he “was not enjoying his original course.”

When Christmas 2001 arrived, the Prince of Wales decided to leave St. Andrews once and for all by arriving in London and announcing this to his father.

King Charles then sat down for a heart-to-heart with Prince William, who was successfully convinced to reverse his doubts about the “boring student life.”

Robert Lacey mentioned that “King Charles was concerned” because if his elder son “would have been seen as a quitter” by the public, it would emerge as a “personal disaster.”

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead

Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time

King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Royal News

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Royal family reacts to Boris Johnson ‘pep talk' claims with Prince Harry
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles, Kate Middleton inspire Sarah Ferguson during her health issues
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Maggie Smith's death
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry confesses his ‘biggest fears’ ahead of UK return
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles praised for thoughtful gesture as Harry gears for UK visit
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message