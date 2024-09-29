World

Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting over Israeli ‘terrorist aggression’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls the Hezbollah leader's death a ‘historic turning point’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls the Hezbollah leaders death a ‘historic turning point’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls the Hezbollah leader's death a ‘historic turning point’

Iran has called for the United Nations Security Council meeting following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike.

According to CNN, Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani on Saturday, September 29, 2024, requested a Security Council emergency meeting to condemn the Israeli attack in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, in the “strongest possible way.”

Iravani said, “On 27 September 2024, Israel perpetrated a flagrant act of terrorist aggression against residential areas in Beirut, using US-supplied thousand-pound bunker busters to assassinate Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader.”

He further added, “For a year now, Israel has been committing genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Gaza with complete impunity, while the UN Security Council has remained paralysed due to the United States’ obstruction of an effective decision by that body.”

Iran’s envoy asserted that many innocent people and an Iranian general were also killed in the attack.

Iravani warned that Iran will not hesitate to “exercise its inherent rights under international law” to take every possible action in defence of its national and security interests.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister has described the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah’s leader death as a “historic turning point.” He said that by killing Nasrallah, Israel had “settled the score.”

Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling

Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling
Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'

Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'

IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors

IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle

World News

Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Volodymyr Zelenskiy opens up about the impact of his talks with Donald Trump
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential flooding in key areas
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
World condemns Isreal’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Tim Walz, JD Vance set to debate in ‘exclusive’ vice presidential showdown on October 1
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Poland allocates $835.88 million for natural disaster relief amid severe floods
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Typhoon Yagi shatters records with $3.31 billion in damages across northern Vietnam
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah death in Israeli forces attack
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Trump vows to prosecute Google over Kamala Harris coverage if elected
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut, IDF claims
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
US breaks silence on Israeli airstrikes in Beirut: ‘No advance warning’
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40