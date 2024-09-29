Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting over Israeli ‘terrorist aggression’

Iran has called for the United Nations Security Council meeting following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike.
According to CNN, Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani on Saturday, September 29, 2024, requested a Security Council emergency meeting to condemn the Israeli attack in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, in the “strongest possible way.”
Iravani said, “On 27 September 2024, Israel perpetrated a flagrant act of terrorist aggression against residential areas in Beirut, using US-supplied thousand-pound bunker busters to assassinate Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader.”
He further added, “For a year now, Israel has been committing genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Gaza with complete impunity, while the UN Security Council has remained paralysed due to the United States’ obstruction of an effective decision by that body.”
Iran’s envoy asserted that many innocent people and an Iranian general were also killed in the attack.
Iravani warned that Iran will not hesitate to “exercise its inherent rights under international law” to take every possible action in defence of its national and security interests.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister has described the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah’s leader death as a “historic turning point.” He said that by killing Nasrallah, Israel had “settled the score.”