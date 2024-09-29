IIFA Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan takes down Vicky Kaushal in style

Shah Rukh Khan has reminded Vicky Kaushal and the rest of the IIFA Awards audience that he is titled King of Bollywood for a reason.
On Saturday, SRK stole the spotlight with his mesmerising performance of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam's revamped version from Vicky's film Bad Newz.
The duo danced on different tracks throughout the award ceremony as they were hosts but their wrap up performance of the hit track made headlines.
Many A-listers were president at the award function along with Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
It is pertinent to note that Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is a remix from Shah Rukh's 1998 film Duplicate.
Shah Rukh beat Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and took home IIFA 2024 Best Actor award.
He said in his acceptance speech, “I want to thank all other nominees — Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey — he was great in the film — Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Paji. I think all of them were great, but I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long.”
SRK noted, "Somebody reminded me that money needs to be out into a film. So I want to thank Gauri. She may be the only wife who's spending more on the husband than the other way round. We were going through a tough time while making Jawan (referring to the Aryan Khan case).”
IIFA's official page posted the dance performance of King Khan on social media and it's gone viral already.