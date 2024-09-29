3 skincare myths vs facts: Misconceptions that could ruin your glow

Health

  by Web Desk
  September 29, 2024
Skincare is the most crucial step in keeping the skin look young, flawless, and glowing. However, despite the availability of tons of information on the internet, still many people fall prey to the misconceptions that eventually leads to damaged and ruined skin.

Here are the three biggest skincare myths that need to be debunked for your skin to achieve the flawless glow you have always desired.

1- Sunscreen is only for sunny days:

The most common skincare myth that is widely believed by most of the people is that your skin does not need sunscreen on cloudy or rainy days, however, it is untrue as harmful UV rays can penetrate through the clouds and can damage the skin.

Hence, it is necessary to wear sunscreen every day regardless of the weather and season.

2- Oily skin needs no moisturizer:

Another commonly trusted skincare misconception is that people with oily skin do not need to apply moisturizer as the skin already produces oil to keep itself moisture.

But the fact is all skin types, even the oily one, need hydration and moisture. Skipping moisturizer makes skin dry which signals the brain to produce more oil which eventually makes the skin more oily and enlarges pores due to excessive sebum production.

However, people with oily skin can opt for lightweight and water based moisturizers that do not clog the pores.

3- Only older people need anti-aging products:

One more common skincare myth that requires debunking is that young people do not need anti-aging products, and they are only to be used by the older individuals.

However, prevention is the key when it comes to anti-aging. Many dermatologists suggest that including anti-aging products in your skincare routine should be started at the age of 25 to delay the onset of aging signs.

Adding anti-aging ingredients like retinoids, antioxidants, and sunscreen can prove to be beneficial to maintain the youthful look of the skin.

Health News

World Heart Day 2024: Experts warn of rising heart problems in Pakistani youth
FDA approves first new schizophrenia treatment approach in decades
3 key benefits of Retinol for healthier, smoother skin
Stay energized at work with THESE simple health tips
New York health officials issue alert against rare mosquito-borne virus EEE
Non-Drug nasal spray might also combat flu and COVID-19
COVID-19 lockdown leaves one in three children shortsighted, study
Mpox: US commits 1 million vaccine doses for Africa’s outbreak
Climate change to triple US heat deaths by 2050, experts warn
India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon
Losing your sense of smell could mean Alzheimer's, study