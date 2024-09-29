Royal

‘Meghan Markle is suicidal at times’: Employees react to her ‘best boss’ narrative

Meghan Markle accused of ‘chewing people up in person’ as more bullying allegations come out

  by Web Desk
  September 29, 2024


Prince Harry recently delivered one stellar of a speech at the Clinton Global Initiative summit in New York with his audience bursting into thundering claps.

Minutes after he finished the talk on children dying from bullying, exploitation, grooming, and abuse, a story was published on US Weekly, claiming that wife Meghan Markle is the “best boss ever.”

According to royal correspondent Tom Skyes, the article was a timely response to another one published by The Hollywood Reporter this month that branded her as “Duchess Difficult.”

After reading that new report, the journalist claimed to have called employees who previously worked for Prince Harry’s spouse when they were still working royals.

He allegedly published their experiences on The Sunday Times.

One individual said, “There definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments. I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s***!”

The same person shockingly went on to add that Meghan Markle “has said herself she was suicidal at times.”

“I always thought she was a classic narcissist and getting her staff to tell a magazine how amazing she is only confirms that in my mind. She is lovely when it is all going her way but a demon when the worm turns,” another reported.

Tom Skyes asserted that the different people he called “vowed never to work with” the Duchess of Sussex again, despite the “prestige of having her as a client.”

Meghan Markle has been chased by bullying allegations ever since Prince Harry tied the knot with her back in 2018, although she has denied all of those accusations.

