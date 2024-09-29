Sci-Tech

Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30

Google has focused on enhancing security, rolling out passkeys for Chrome users

  September 29, 2024
Gmail has introduced a new update aimed at improving user privacy!

Millions of Gmail users will encounter new password rules on Monday, September 30.

As per reports, Google will stop allowing access to Gmail account data from apps deemed less secure, including third-party applications and devices that rely solely on a username and password for login.

Throughout this month, Google has focused on enhancing security, rolling out passkeys for Chrome users on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android, and introducing post-quantum cryptography to defend against attacks.

Specifically regarding the Gmail password update, Google has been preparing for this transition for a year.

The company is moving away from the outdated username and password sign-in method to minimize the risk of account breaches.

From now on, all Google Workspace customers will need to log in using a more secure method known as OAuth.

This change impacts all Google Workspace accounts, meaning services like CalDAV, CardDAV, IMAP, POP, and Google Sync will no longer accept password-based logins.credential.

