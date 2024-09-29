Viral Turkish influencer known for marrying herself found dead in apparent suicide

Turkish influencer, Kubra Aykut, who captured global attention by going viral for her symbolic act of marrying herself, has tragically died by suicide at the age of 26.
Aykut reportedly fell on Monday from the fifth storey of an opulent apartment complex in Istanbul's Sultanbeyli neighbourhood, according to accounts from Turkish media.
It is reported that the local authorities also found a suicide note next to her body. The circumstances surrounding her death are still being looked thoroughly.
Several admirers observed that Aykut's last social media tweets were progressively worrisome in the days preceding her passing.
She sent a devastating letter about her struggle gaining weight on social media, just hours before she passed away.
In her most recent post, she noted, “I've gathered my energy, but I can't seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don't know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight.''
She was shown tidying her flat in her most recent TikTok video, which was posted just before her terrible collapse.
Notably, in 2023, she became well-known on TikTok because of her unique and powerful "Wedding without a Groom" series.
Clad in an exquisite white gown and tiara, she made a daring declaration when she said, "I can't find a worthy groom for myself."