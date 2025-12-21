Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Entertainment

Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him

Bowen Yang earned Emmy nominations for Supporting Actor in a comedy series in 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Bowen Yang bursts into tears in SNL farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him
Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him

Bowen Yang had an emotional farewell on his final Saturday Night Live episode, hosted by his friend and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.

The episode started with Yang joined Grande in a monologue performance of All I Want for Christmas Is You, receiving a massive reaction from the live audience.

Weekend update featured a surprise return of Aidy Bryant, reprising their fan-favourite Trend Forecasters characters.

A meta sketch showed Yang as an airport employee on his last day.

Hegot emotional and reflected, “I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here.” Instead of a Lorne Michaels cameo, musical guest Cher,Yang’s personal icon—appeared.

Yang asked for feedback, and Cher replied, “Everyone thought you were a little bit too gay. But you know what? You’re perfect for me,” which broke him emotionally as they sang Please Come Home for Christmas together with the Side to Side singer.

Earlier, Yang announced his departure in SNL midway through his eighth season.

Initially, he started his journey in this show as a writer in 2018 during Season 44, became a featured cast member in Season 45, and later received promotion to the main cast in Season 47.

Bowen Yang earned Emmy nominations for Supporting Actor in a comedy series in 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025

'Heated Rivalry' creator spills exciting beans on Season 1 finale

'Heated Rivalry' creator spills exciting beans on Season 1 finale
Lily Collins reveals scene that left her 'crying' in 'Emily in Paris' Season 5

Lily Collins reveals scene that left her 'crying' in 'Emily in Paris' Season 5

Bad Bunny’s vibrant concert turns extra glitzy with A-list star’s appearance

Bad Bunny’s vibrant concert turns extra glitzy with A-list star’s appearance
Miley Cyrus not ‘doing another wedding’ after painful past with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus not ‘doing another wedding’ after painful past with Liam Hemsworth
Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn

Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball
Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale

Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale
Bowen Yang opens up about emotional departure from ‘SNL’

Bowen Yang opens up about emotional departure from ‘SNL’
Lola Young reveals return plans in first post after career hiatus news

Lola Young reveals return plans in first post after career hiatus news

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'
Rob Reiner's son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges

Rob Reiner's son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges
'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell makes Broadway debut as Henry Creel

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell makes Broadway debut as Henry Creel

Popular News

Shraddha Kapoor gives 'quirky' reply to Big B’s witty coffee joke

Shraddha Kapoor gives 'quirky' reply to Big B’s witty coffee joke
2 hours ago
Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him

Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him
2 hours ago
'Heated Rivalry' creator spills exciting beans on Season 1 finale

'Heated Rivalry' creator spills exciting beans on Season 1 finale
4 hours ago